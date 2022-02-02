Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 47.76% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.