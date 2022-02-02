Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 13.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares shot up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.70 and last traded at $82.49. 14,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,064,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $160.02.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $74.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.