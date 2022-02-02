Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Down 2.2%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.93. Approximately 18,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 544,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 165,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 94,677 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

