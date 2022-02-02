Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $12,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 378,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,500. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

