FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FLIDF stock remained flat at $$38.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

