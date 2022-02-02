Ford Motor (F) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.