Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 122 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 265.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 497.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

PEP stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

