Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of CG opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

