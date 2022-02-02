Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after buying an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,976 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,613,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

