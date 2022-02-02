Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $330,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $238.97 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

