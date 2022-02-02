Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $276.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $204.26 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.