Fortinet (FTNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Fortinet to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTNT opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.28. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $149.36 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $5,490,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

