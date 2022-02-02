Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

FTS stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

