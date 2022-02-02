Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE FTV opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. Fortive has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.
In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
