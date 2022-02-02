Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. 1,208,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

