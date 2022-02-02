Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in FOX by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.