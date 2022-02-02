Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in FOX were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

