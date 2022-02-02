Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNLPF opened at $8.74 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

