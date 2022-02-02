Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $21.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 281,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $32,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,320.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.