Frontier Group (ULCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $32,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,180 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 809.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

