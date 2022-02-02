FS Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

