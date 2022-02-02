fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $29.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

FUBO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 10,818,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,423,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

