FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of KLDO opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $13.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

