FY2021 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($14.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($15.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.