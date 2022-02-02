FY2021 EPS Estimates for Volkswagen AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Volkswagen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

