FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By DA Davidson

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.