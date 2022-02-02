FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 937,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Olin by 8,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 838,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

