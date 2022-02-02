FY2022 EPS Estimates for Greencore Group plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Greencore Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of GNCGY stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.