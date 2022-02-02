FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

