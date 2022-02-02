FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

NXGN opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.92, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

