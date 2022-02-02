FY2023 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Reduced by Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,960,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

