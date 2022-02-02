GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $437,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 148.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

