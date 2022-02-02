GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $923,000 in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.72% of OceanTech Acquisitions I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

