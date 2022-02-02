GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $584,000 Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

