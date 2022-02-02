GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 12,850 Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPAQ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

