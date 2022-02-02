GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of SPKB stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

