Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.13 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Resideo Technologies worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

