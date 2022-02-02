Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after buying an additional 1,091,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

