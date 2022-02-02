Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.04 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.