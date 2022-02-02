Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

GANX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,482.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

