Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.58

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

