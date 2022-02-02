Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.48 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

