GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a current ratio of 46.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.81. The company has a market cap of £944.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.80 ($1.50).

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.