GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a current ratio of 46.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.81. The company has a market cap of £944.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.80 ($1.50).
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.