GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

