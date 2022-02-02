GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 9.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.50. 9,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,551,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC lowered their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

