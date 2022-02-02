Gendell Jeffrey L Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 3.34% of Core Molding Technologies worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

