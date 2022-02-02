Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 24,660 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.