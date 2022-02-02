General Dynamics Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

Shares of GD opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 66.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.