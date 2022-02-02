General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.