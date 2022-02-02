Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 14,054 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $122,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 24.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after purchasing an additional 412,718 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

